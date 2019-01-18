It’s not unheard of for a recruit to commit to a school without visiting the campus. It’s still not common, but it happens. But what Arlington (Texas) Bowie safety Ty DeArman did in Norman last weekend might be the first of its kind.

The early signing period keeps bringing about one first occurrence after another. Now you can add this one to the list with an Oklahoma signee.

DeArman, a three-star prospect, made early signing day news when he flipped from Arizona State to the Sooners and signed with OU on Dec. 19. His official visit to OU? Yep, last weekend.

There are visits where recruits are committed and feel pretty good about their standing. But being signed takes it to another level.

“Yea, I was a lot more comfortable,” DeArman said. “Definitely, a lot more comfortable.”

The trip was DeArman’s first visit to Norman since junior day in February 2018. That’s OK, though, because it came at the perfect time. OU hired Alex Grinch as its defensive coordinator two weeks ago and Grinch will coach the safety spot.

So not only did DeArman get a chance to know his new coach, but he got that same time with his position coach, too.

DeArman said he spent as much time as he could with Grinch during the 48-hour visit and made a quality initial impression.

“I liked him a lot,” DeArman said. “He sat and talked to us about a lot of other things than just football and made himself real comfortable. I watched film with him, and he was showing me the defense and stressing we’re all defensive backs, not a specific position. We’re going to play all over.

And the direction of the defense?

“Upward… upward,” DeArman said. “He emphasized that we’re going to take it to another level and get things turned around.”

DeArman said he was hosted by Justin Broiles, who made it a point to let DeArman know Broiles and the rest of the defensive backs will show him the ropes. Oh, and make sure he’s ready to work.

It was a whirlwind day for DeArman on early signing day. Thinking he was going to sign with Arizona State when he woke up and being a member of the Sooners when he went to bed.

In between, he had to take semester exams. He said he had no clue how well he had done, but DeArman said he did better than he expected, no worries.

The visit was a great opportunity for DeArman and his family to take it all in and meet with head coach Lincoln Riley about what the future could look like at OU.

“Coach Riley was great,” DeArman said. “We got to talk, and he laid it all on the table for me. All the expectations, on and off the field. They went through everything you can think of, and it definitely made me feel a lot more comfortable.

“This is where I’m going to be. This is what’s happening.”