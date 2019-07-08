News More News
Decision Day Coming

Josh McCuistion
@jlmccuistion
Editor

It's been a long-time coming for the state's top prospect but Broken Arrow, Okla. offensive lineman Andrew Raym but it seems that his decision may finally be on the verge of an announcement. Raym, who has been wrestling with his three finalists of Georgia, Michigan, and long-time perceived favorite, Oklahoma could be just days away from an announcement, we've got our best info on what we expect to take place.

Monday Notes - July 8, 2019

The Trial has been extended for a bit of extra time.
