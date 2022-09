It's finally here, after months and months of speculation the Sooners will know their verdict with five-star defensive lineman David Hicks. With a little over six hours to go before SoonerScoop.com will be on the Katy (Texas) Paetow campus to see his televised announcement what's the mood going into his decision?

Beyond that, with Oklahoma's 22 current commitments how many are expected to enroll early - could it really be more than half?

Also, what elite 2024 prospect was told by Brent Venables that they weren't going to let up on him until he joins the Sooners commitment list?

All this and more in this week's WOKElahoma.

WOKElahoma - September 28, 2022