Oklahoma defensive back Makari Vickers was arrested by the OU Police Department on Wednesday.
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office confirmed to OUInsider that Vickers had been arrested by OU campus police and booked into the county jail, but couldn't provide additional details.
The story was originally reported by Sooners on SI on Wednesday morning.
The OU Police Department has not responded to a request for a record of Vickers’ arrest.
“We are aware of the matter and it is being addressed internally," an athletic department spokesperson told OUInsider.
Vickers arrived at OU in 2023 as a consensus four-star recruit and the No. 81 ranked player in the class by Rivals. Vickers played in eight games last season as a true freshman, totaling eight tackles and one pass breakup.
Vickers projects to be a key part of the Sooners' secondary in 2024 at cornerback.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information comes available.