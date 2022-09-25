Oklahoma's 2022 commitments in the class of 2023 is now entering the midseason of their years and are putting up one strong performance after another. And this week's commitments, was led by a defensive line unit, while hoping for an upcoming addition to the group, that was absolutely rampant in their three high school matchups. So took home this week's MVP between a group that had a combined 12.5 tackles for loss on the week?

The Skinny: Adebawore and North Kansas City dominated another opponent, this time crushing St. Joseph Central 53-14. Adebawore had a massive night in helping his defense allow just 26 yards rushing. He had 5.5 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Next Week: North Kansas City (4-1) is hosting Independence Truman.

The Skinny: Arnold had a solid, if unspectacular, night in a 49-21 win over Little Elm. He was 7-12 for 130 yards passing and two touchdowns (8, 60) along with two carries for 29 yards and two more touchdowns (8, 21). Next Week: Guyer (5-0) is hosting McKinney Boyd.

The Skinny: Durango avenged a playoff loss last year in a 42-14 demolition of Longmont Mead. They were tied at 14 with Mead before ripping off the game's final four touchdowns and pulling away from No. 10 ranked Mead. Next Week: Durango (4-1) has the week off.

The Skinny: Rickards and Brown got their second straight win, this time taking out Miami Edison 38-25. Brown had an 82-yard kickoff return in a big performance for Rickards. Next Week: Rickards (2-3) is traveling to Wakulla.

The Skinny: Carter and the Crusaders got their second straight win downing Berkeley Prep 23-17. Carter had nine carries for 33 yards and a 15-yard touchdown offensively. On defense he had three solo tackles including one tackle for loss. Next Week: Catholic (3-1) is hosting Tampa Robinson.

The Skinny: Evans and Judson won a wild 60-50 battle over Midland Legacy, a game in which they once led 47-0. On the night Evans had four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown. Next Week: Judson (2-3) has the week off.

The Skinny: Lee's Summit North downed Blue Valley Northwest in a 40-34 battle. Green and his offensive line helped North rush for nearly 300 yards and not give up a sack on the night. Next Week: North (4-1) is traveling to Raymore-Peculiar.

The Skinny: Hicks had one of the better nights of the young season in a 24-10 win over The Colony. The standout back averaged nearly 10 yards per carry going for 135 yards on just 14 carries. That per carry average was helped by a 75-yard touchdown run. Next Week: Ryan (3-1) is hosting Ft. Worth South Hills on Thu., Sept. 29.

The Skinny: Howland and The Hun just keep running over one opponent after another, this time crushing Salisbury 41-0. Next Week: Hun (4-0) is hosting Toronto Prep on Sat., Oct. 1.

The Skinny: Mustang crushed arch rival Yukon 52-13 and Johnson did his part with a 37-yard touchdown catch to help the Broncos. Next Week: Mustang (3-1) is hosting Owasso.

The Skinny: Leblanc and Osceola got a huge win over top-ranked Rockledge, 31-7. Leblanc had a massive night, his biggest of the year, with six tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks on the night. Next Week: Osceola (2-2) is traveling to St. Cloud. WEEK 5 MVP

The Skinny: McCarty did a bit of everything for McAlester as they downed Tulsa Memorial 52-0. McCarty had seven carries for 105 yards and three touchdowns as well as a 52-yard passing touchdown in the win. Next Week: McAlester (4-0) is traveling to Del City.

The Skinny: Bergan got another win, this time downing Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 37-7 and McIntyre did plenty for the Knights. He had six carries for 15 yards as well as eight receptions for 56 yards on offense. He also had 10 tackles (six solo), two tackles for loss, and one sack on defense. He also had one 19-yard punt return as well as three punts, dropping one inside the 20. Next Week: Bergan (3-2) is traveling to Oakland-Craig.



The Skinny: Omosigho and Crandall bounced back from their first loss of the year with a 54-7 demolition of Mesquite Poteet. Offensively Omosigho had two receptions for 38 yards including a 19-yard touchdown. Defensively he had seven tackles, four tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Next Week: Crandall (4-1) has the week off.

The Skinny: Ozaeta and the Wildcats came up just short against Skyline 13-7. Next Week: Mount Si (2-2) is traveling to Issaquah.

The Skinny: Pettaway and the Lobos had the week off. Next Week: Langham Creek (2-2) is traveling to Cypress Falls.

The Skinny: IMG and Picciotti downed Phenix City (Ala.) Central 41-26. On the night Picciotti had seven tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss (nine yards), and one sack (eight yards). Next Week: IMG (3-1) is traveling to Phenix City (Ala.) Central.

The Skinny: Due to transfer rules Smothers is not expected to play this year for West Charlotte, who beat West Mecklenburg 7-0. Next Week: West Charlotte (3-3) is hosting Hopewell.

The Skinny: Spencer blocked a punt for Life Christian but it wasn't enough as they fell to traditional power DeMatha 28-0. Next Week: Life Christian (3-2) is traveling to Olney (Mary.) Our Lady of Good Counsel.

The Skinny: The Chaps and Vasek secured a win in the game he called 'the biggest rivalry game in the country' over hated rival Lake Travis, 35-20. In spite of the Cavaliers doing all they could to slow him down Vasek still managed 10 tackles (nine solo), two sacks, a quarterback hurry, and a forced fumble. Next Week: Westlake (4-0) is traveling to Del Valle.

The Skinny: Vickers and Munroe fell to Bradford 21-7. Next Week: Munroe (2-2) is traveling to Rocky Bayou Christian.