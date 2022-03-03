Defensive notebook: Forming the staff

Perfect fit, perfect timing was something said often as the first-year Oklahoma defensive coaches had their first press conference Thursday afternoon. None of the guys were searching for a job, but after Brent Venables took over, it made all the sense in the world to leave whatever spot they were to head to Norman. We’ll begin with defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis. It’s not just his first year at OU, it’s going to be his first year ever as a position coach. But as Venables said in December about waiting for his perfect moment, Chavis was the same way when it came to searching for the best spot to begin his coaching career. “The last five years, I’ve been in the Coach Venables School of Defense,” Chavis said. “Coached by a couple of legends and got to work with Todd Bates. My first year I had to learn just what the heck Coach V was saying as a support staff person. By year three, I had a pretty good grasp of the defense. “By year four, I felt like a lion in a cage – just ready to go. Turned down some job opportunities and was just patient. Had great counsel from Coach Swinney and other people in my life, that’s not the one, just wait. That’s not the one, just wait. It was God’s perfect timing.”

The timing is paying off for the Sooners as Chavis has made an immediate impact on the recruiting trail. He was a key cog in OU finishing as strong as it did for the 2022 class as the majority of the members were top-tier defensive recruits. He might not have known too much about OU, Norman coming into this gig, but he’s quickly making himself and his family right at home. “When Coach V said, will you go with me? It didn’t take me long to say yes,” Chavis said. “The transition has been great. We love Norman. I have a wife of 10 years on June 29. We have four kids 6 and under so please pray for us. “We’ve been really pleasantly surprised. The only thing I knew about Oklahoma was they won a lot of games and everything Coach V had said about it. We came out here just with excitement and ready to get going. Everything has been great so far.” Bates bringing the elite of the elite Chavis is the new kid on the block, but all OU fans knew about Todd Bates. And all OU fans had their own way of celebrating that Bates would be joining the staff as an assistant head coach and leading the way with the defensive tackles. It’s been the missing ingredient for OU. To get over that college football playoff hump, it has to happen in the trenches.