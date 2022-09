MELISSA, Texas - Last weekend in North Texas a pair of key Oklahoma targets squared off. The Crandall Pirates were led by Oklahoma Rivals250 linebacker commitment Samuel Omosigho while Melissa came in with a boatload of talent, most notable to Sooners fans being Rivals100 2024 defensive lineman Nigel Smith. SCOOPHD was on hand to see the duo and get a feeling for just why OU has made such a priority of them.