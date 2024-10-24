Deion Burks downgraded to "doubtful" for Saturday

in other news
There was hope that Deion Burks could return from injury this weekend for the Sooners.
But that optimism took a massive hit on Thursday. The Sooners wideout has been downgraded to "doubtful" on the latest SEC availability report.
It's a discouraging setback for Burks, who has missed the last three games with an injury. Burks was "questionable" throughout last week and was determined to be a "game-time" decision 90 minutes before last Saturday's kickoff with South Carolina. The wideout went through pregame warmups and appeared to have a real chance to play, but eventually was left on the sidelines. Being ruled as doubtful this early in the week would indicate there hasn't been as much progression in his rehab from a "soft-tissue" injury he suffered against Tennessee.
Despite missing the last three games, Burks still leads the team in receptions (26), yards (201) and receiving touchdowns (3).
Outside of Burks, there were no changes to the Sooners' availability report. Running back Gavin Sawchuk remains doubtful.
The Sooners kickoff at No. 18 Ole Miss at 11 a.m. Saturday (ESPN).
