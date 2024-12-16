Deion Burks explains decision to stay with Sooners

It was unclear whether Burks would return for his senior season and for a second year in Norman. Burks put that speculation to bed on Saturday with a social media video, which confirmed that he was staying in Norman. He also announced that he would be changing his jersey number from No. 6 to Norman 4.

Burks dealt with injuries the entire season, which limited him to just five games. Several players also hit the portal starting last week, particularly at wide receiver. Six wideouts have hit the portal as of Monday, including key names like Nic Anderson , Jalil Farooq and Andrel Anthony .

Burks elaborated on that decision to remain a Sooner during Monday's media availability.

"Easy decision," Burks said. "Just kind of wanted to come back and leave the place better than when I (found it). Easy decision. Got great characters here. Coach (Brent Venables) I believe in his plan and what he has going on. I believe in coach (wide receivers coach) Emmett Jones.

"I wanted to leave the place better than how I found it."

That decision was much-needed for the Sooners as they look to stabilize the roster and build for next season.

Burks began his Oklahoma tenure on a fantastic note, leading the Sooners in both receptions (26), yards (201) and touchdowns (3) through the first four weeks. But he suffered a soft-tissue injury against Tennessee that kept him out for the next five games.

Burks did return in Week 12 against Missouri, catching five passes for 44 yards. But he suffered a head injury late in the game that knocked him out for the final two games of the season.

It was a tough season for Burks, both on and off the field. In addition to the injuries, OU coach Brent Venables revealed that his parents' house burned down prior to the Missouri game, and they've since been living in a hotel as the house is rebuilt.

"It's definitely been tough mentally," Burks said. "Just dealing with a ton of off-the-field things. Injuries, of course. But just trying to soak everything in. I feel like a lot of things made me stronger as a character to where I can build onto next year."

But Burks' return gives the wide receiver corps a building block for next season. Despite missing seven games, Burks still finished second on the team in receptions (31) and third in yards (245) and proved to be dangerous as the slot receiver. If he stays healthy, he could be a real asset in Ben Arbuckle's offense next season.

"I just watch the Y (receiver) in this offense as well, just the place and the spot that I would want to shoot for and play in," Burks said. "Just watching how they move him and create ways to get the Y (receiver) the ball in different positions. It's kind of a nice thing to see in this offense."

With so many receivers leaving, Burks is now the no-doubt leader of that receiving corps.

"Deion's pretty much the leader of the receiver room," OU receiver Jacob Jordan said, "and it's great to have a receiver of his caliber back. It's going to be real helpful for us."

Despite some setbacks this season, there is real momentum for Burks. He participated in the Sooners' Monday practice for the Armed Forces Bowl against Navy on Dec. 27, and he said he's working towards hopefully playing. He's also motivated to put this past year behind him and lead the wide receiver corps into the spring and next year.

"Unfortunately a lot of guys left and stuff like that, but I feel like I want to take on a role to bring every young guy up," Burks said. "We've got a lot of young talent in our room, as well... It's not a lot of production that's leaving. It's going to be a great thing."

