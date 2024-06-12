Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks was arrested for three misdemeanor counts earlier this month, OUInsider has learned.

Burks was booked into the Cleveland County Jail on June 1 for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting an open container of alcohol and speeding, according to the affidavit.

At around 2:40 a.m., Burks was observed for speeding along Indian Hills Road near I-35, according to the affidavit. Burks was observed to have abruptly changed lanes without signaling, eventually reaching a speed nearly 25 miles over the speed limit.

The arresting officer observed an empty bottle of tequila in the passenger floorboard of Burks' car. Burks admitted to consuming two shots of hard liquor at "Sin City" and was "just trying to get home," per the affidavit.

Burks was placed under arrest at 2:54 a.m. and was booked into the county jail at 3:25 a.m. after testing above the legal limit for alcohol.

The case was filed on the Oklahoma State Courts Network on Tuesday. A court date has not been set for the case.

Burks' arrest came just a few days before teammate Makari Vickers was arrested early Wednesday, which was originally reported by Sooners on SI and confirmed by OUInsider. However, the two cases appear to be unrelated.

"We are aware of the matter and it is being addressed internally," an athletic department spokesperson told OUInsider.

Burks transferred to the Sooners earlier this year after a three-year career with Purdue. The Michigan native had a breakout year in 2023 with the Boilermakers, finishing with 47 receptions for 629 yards and seven touchdowns.

Burks has been a highly-touted addition to the Sooners' wide receiver group, quickly working his way to the top of the depth chart during spring practices. Burks played alongside the first-team offense during the Sooners' spring game on April 20, catching five passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

