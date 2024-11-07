Deion Burks, Jalil Farooq 'probable' to play vs. Missouri

A "probable" designation indicates a player is likely to play barring any setbacks.

The receiver duo of Deion Burks and Jalil Farooq are officially "probable" to play this weekend against Missouri.

They got it on Thursday, and it comes at the position group with the biggest need.

The Sooners have needed some good injury news all season.

That is some desperately-needed for the Sooners, who have been ravaged by injuries at receiver. Farooq hasn't played since Week 1 with a broken foot, while Burks hasn't played since Week 4 with a soft-tissue injury. Burks has been listed as questionable for weeks, while Farooq was listed as questionable for the first time on Wednesday.

If both players can return, that would be huge as they prepare for a Missouri defense that ranks 10th in passing yards allowed.

Outside of Burks and Farooq, things remain largely unchanged on the availability report. Jovantae Barnes, Gavin Sawchuk, Michael Tarquin and Adepoju Adebawore remain questionable, while Joshua Bates has been downgraded to doubtful.

Barnes and Tarquin will be the names to monitor on Friday and Saturday. If Tarquin is unavailable, the Sooners will be forced to rely on Spencer Brown and Isaiah Autry-Dent at right tackle, particularly with Jake Taylor already ruled out. If Barnes, and Sawchuk, are unavailable, it'll be Taylor Tatum as the lead running back. Barnes has averaged over four yards per carry in his last three games and rushed for 203 yards last weekend against Maine.

For Missouri, quarterback Brady Cook and running back Nate Noel remain questionable.

The Sooners kickoff at Missouri at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday (SEC Network).

The Sooners kickoff at Missouri at 6:45 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!

Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!