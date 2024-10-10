Deion Burks officially ruled out for Texas

Deion Burks has officially been ruled out for this weekend, according to Thursday's availability report.

That's a tough blow for the Sooners, who are two-touchdown underdogs for Saturday (2:30 p.m. ABC) against No. 1 Texas.

This weekend will mark the second straight missed game for Burks, who exited the Tennessee game on Sept. 29 with a "soft-tissue" injury and missed the following week against Auburn. There was optimism that Burks could return following the Sooners' bye week, but he was held out of practice to start the week and hasn't progressed enough to be made available.

Burks leads the team in receptions (26) and yards (201), and has three touchdowns on the year.

Without Burks, this will mark the second game in a row that the Sooners will be without Burks, Jalil Farooq, Jayden Gibson, Nic Anderson and Andrel Anthony. Anderson and Anthony were ruled out on Wednesday's availability report. Without their top five wideouts, the Sooners will lean on other options like Brenen Thompson, Zion Ragins, JJ Hester and Jaquaize Pettaway. This could also be a weekend where the Sooners look for production from Jacobe Johnson, who switched from defensive back to wide receiver prior to the Auburn game.

The Sooners will also be without tight end Kade McIntyre, who was ruled out on Thursday. McIntyre has played 25 snaps this season and has missed the last two games.

