Deion Burks questionable, Gavin Sawchuk doubtful for Ole Miss

The OU receiver is listed as questionable on Wednesday's SEC Availability Report, the conference's first of the week.

After dealing with a lengthy injury report all season, Brent Venables mentioned the Sooners expect to get a couple of players back against Ole Miss this weekend.

A "probable" designation indicates a player is "likely to play barring any setbacks," according to the conference. A "questionable" designation indicates a player is "uncertain" to play, while a "doubtful" designation means a player is unlikely to play.

Burks has been the likeliest candidate to return, at least among the Sooners' ravaged wide receiver corps. Burks, who's been out with a "soft tissue" injury since Week 5 against Auburn, was listed as questionable throughout last week and was upgraded to a "game-time" decision 90 minutes before kickoff against South Carolina. The junior wide receiver went through pregame warmups and appeared to be preparing to play, but was ultimately held out of the Sooners' 35-9 loss to the Gamecocks.

Despite missing the last three games, Burks still leads the team in receptions (26), yards (201) and touchdowns (3). His return would be significant for an offense that has scored just 32 points over the last three games and lacked any kind of consistency at receiver.

Running back Gavin Sawchuk is listed as doubtful. Sawchuk did not play against South Carolina with a “strained quad.”

It appears Burks is the only receiver with a realistic chance to return. Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq and Andrel Anthony have all been ruled out for this weekend, as the three continue to deal with significant injures. Venables indicated that Farooq is still a "few weeks" away from returning from a broken foot. Anderson is dealing with a torn thigh that almost needed surgery, while Anthony is recovering from multiple knee procedures. Venables said Anthony is still holding out hope to play this season.

"These guys aren't like holding out and wanting to go somewhere else," Venables said. "They're not. They love Oklahoma, they want to get on the field... Those are just really tough, unfortunate injuries. But they're at every practice. Man, they've brought so much juice and injury."

Cornerback Gentry Williams continues to be listed out as his chances of a potential return this season continue to diminish. Williams hasn't appeared in conference play, and the Sooners have begun to rely more on true freshman cornerback Eli Bowen.

Kendel Dolby, Geirean Hatchett and Jayden Gibson continue to be listed on the injury report despite suffering season-ending injuries. Players are required to be listed on the availability report if they regularly participate in games or are on the travel roster.

The Sooners kick off against Ole Miss at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN.