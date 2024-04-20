Arnold easily found him, as Burks caught the pass and did the rest for a 64-yard touchdown, scoring the first touchdown of the Sooners' spring game.

After a Jackson Arnold scramble on third down moved the chains, OU offensive coordinator Seth Littrell dialed up a passing play. Burks lined up in the slot and streaked down the middle of field, and quickly found himself behind the Sooners' defense.

NORMAN — It didn't take long for Deion Burks to have his breakout party during Saturday's spring game.

That was the first indication that Burks would be the star of the spring game.

“I’m just looking in the air, I’m like, ‘Man this is a great ball right here. I’ve just gotta go underneath it and catch it man,'" Burks said. "Props to the O-line holding up, getting that pass down the field and JA making a great pass down the field. It was just exciting to do that in Norman.”

That was only the beginning of Burks' first-half performance.

The former Purdue transfer showed his potential as a versatile playmaker in the Sooners' offense. Though primarily lining up in the slot — taking over Drake Stoops' old role — the Sooners used him all over the field. In addition to being a safety blanket in short-yardage situations, the Sooners often sent him down the field and also utilized him as a ball carrier on jet-sweep actions.

The 64-yard score wasn't the only explosive play of the day. Burks added a 50-yard touchdown in the second quarter, when he again found himself uncovered as Arnold hit him in stride for a walk-in touchdown.

Burks said there's been a lot of discussions with Littrell about finding different ways to impact the offense.

"There's been a lot of talks with me and coach Littrell," Burks said. "Pretty much just going to practice and trying to find the green grass and get used to the offense. Kind of take over the role Drake Stoops was in."

Most importantly, Burks has already developed an obvious chemistry with Arnold. He was often the starting quarterback's first read on passing plays, as the duo flashed a connection that has grown quickly since Burks arrived on campus just a couple months ago.

There wasn't a more telling stat on Saturday than Burks' production, as he accounted for 174 of Arnold's 223 passing yards, and both of his touchdowns. And it all came in the first half.

“It’s been nothing but great, man," Burks said about working with Arnold. "He’s very mature beyond his age. He’s just ready to go watch film. He might make a mistake and he’s not hard on it. If I make a mistake, he’s not hard on me. It’s nothing personal. He’s a leader in the room and it’s great to see.”

Burks' ascension as the Sooners' starter in the slot has been huge, particularly as the team navigates injuries. Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq and Brenen Thompson were all sidelined with injuries this spring and didn't play on Saturday, which has given more of an opportunity to Burks.

He's continued to step up, and it's given him more reps with Arnold in the process.

"Deion is a special player," Arnold said. "He’s one of the fastest kids I’ve thrown to. He knows how to get open — great route runner. He showed that ability today and I’m proud of him."

For OU coach Brent Venables, what's been most impressive has been his preparation and his ability to quickly carve out a role in the offense.

"Probably the best thing he does is his work ethic," Venables said. "He has a tremendous work ethic and he's wide open when it comes to practice. The passion for the game. Incredibly competitvive. He helps the guys he's lining up against. He helps the guys he's lining up next to, as well. He's been fantastic. Great playmaker. He's got tremendous speed and quickness. He's got great hands. Natural feel for the game at receiver and how he fits into our offense, whether it's the drop-back pass game or the RPO world.

"He's really done a great job of learning what to do and transitioning that within our system."

It was quite the performance for Burks, who has established himself as a pivotal playmaker heading into the fall. Now, it's about building on it.

"“It’s definitely a great thing. You see the work pays off and everything like that. (I'm) just around great people, great team, great offense, great scheme, great calls. It’s just a great thing to see.”