Deion Burks, Taylor Tatum ruled out for Auburn

The Sooners’ injury situation will be worse than usual this weekend.

OU receiver Deion Burks and running back Taylor Tatum have officially been ruled out for this weekend’s clash against Auburn.

Burks was listed as questionable on Wednesday’s availability report, while Tatum was listed as doubtful. However, both were ruled out on Thursday.

Burks’ absence puts the Sooners’ WR situation in a really tough spot. With Burks out, the Sooners will now be without their top five options at the position, as Nic Anderson, Jayden Gibson, Jalil Farooq and Andrel Anthony have all been ruled out.

Burks has 26 receptions for 202 yards and three touchdowns this season, leading the team in all three categories. Burks has accounted for 62% of the team’s receptions by receivers.

Without Burks, the Sooners will likely lean on Jaquaize Pettaway for snaps at slot receiver. Pettaway played 24 snaps in Burks’ absence last weekend against Tennessee, catching three passes for 79 yards while flashing chemistry with OU quarterback Michael Hawkins.

With Tatum out, the Sooners will likely lean even more on running back Jovantae Barnes. Gavin Sawchuk and Sam Franklin could also see some additional opportunities in Tatum’s absence.

The Sooners kickoff at Auburn at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday (ABC).