OUInsider has confirmed the report that Demarco Murray will remain the running backs coach at Oklahoma despite his name being tied to the opening at Ohio State in recent days.

As first reported by On3's Pete Nakos, the Sooners' star turned coach will remain in Norman after Oklahoma offered him a new three-year deal.

Rumors have circulated over the last several days that Murray would be interviewing for the job in Columbus (Oh.) after Tony Alford left his post there for the same position with the Michigan Wolverines.

However, those rumors can now be put to rest as Murray will stick with his alma mater as the Sooners transition into the SEC.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection and First-Team All-Pro in 2014, Murray had a decorated NFL career after his stardom began in Norman. During his time with OU, Murray earned First-Team All-Big 12 Honors twice and was a Second-Team selection in 2009.

Murray's name peppers the Oklahoma record books. He leads the storied program in all-purpose yards (6,718), all-purpose touchdowns (65), and receiving yards for a running back (1,571). He also maintains the record for kickoff return average, with 27.6 yards per attempt.

Under Murray's direction, the Oklahoma running back room has put together quite a collection of talent, headlined by sophomore Gavin Sawchuk. Behind him, Oklahoma has a bevy of talent, including Jovantae Barnes, Kalib Hicks, and newly acquired UT-Martin transfer Samuel Franklin.

Taylor Tatum, the top running back in the class of 2024, will also join the room this summer, giving Murray plenty of options to work with as Oklahoma hopes to improve its rushing production from last season.