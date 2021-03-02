SoonerScoop - Demetrius Hunter makes the OU call

Oklahoma began the month of February with a major offensive commitment for the 2022 class, and the Sooners are going to begin the month of March with one as well.

Orange (Texas) West Orange-Stark four-star prospect Demetrius Hunter became the latest to choose the Sooners, announcing his verbal pledge Tuesday morning.

After some linemen have left OU in recent months and the lack of a positive finish toward the 2021 offensive line class, it has become imperative that Bill Bedenbaugh lock up an elite 2022 group. Hunter is a nice first piece to get that ball rolling.

Hunter is the second-ranked center for the 2022 class and one of only two four-star prospects at the position.