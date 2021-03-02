SoonerScoop - Demetrius Hunter makes the OU call

Demetrius Hunter makes the OU call
Oklahoma began the month of February with a major offensive commitment for the 2022 class, and the Sooners are going to begin the month of March with one as well.
Orange (Texas) West Orange-Stark four-star prospect Demetrius Hunter became the latest to choose the Sooners, announcing his verbal pledge Tuesday morning.
After some linemen have left OU in recent months and the lack of a positive finish toward the 2021 offensive line class, it has become imperative that Bill Bedenbaugh lock up an elite 2022 group. Hunter is a nice first piece to get that ball rolling.
Hunter is the second-ranked center for the 2022 class and one of only two four-star prospects at the position.
This is not a huge shock as OU was among the first schools to take notice of Hunter, becoming his second overall offer back in June 2020.
The months have gone on and despite the unique recruiting environment with the dead period and COVID-19, Hunter has grown that relationship with Bedenbaugh and the rest of the staff. The Sooners became the school to watch earlier this month and were able to seal the deal Tuesday.
Hunter caps off three commitments in the last four weeks that got started with a bang in Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei’s Raleek Brown and also included Aledo (Texas) High tight end Jason Llewellyn.
OU now has seven commits for its #ChampU22 class that is ranked fourth overall by Rivals.