Denmark native Andreas Holst discusses his commitment to Oklahoma

Yesterday, Porter Moser and the Sooners picked up their second commitment of the 2025 class as they landed Andreas Holst, a native of Denmark. Holst averaged 9.5 points for Bears Academy, but one of the more notable statistics is the seven-footer's three-point shooting; he averaged 34.2% from behind the arc in all competitions this past season.

Holst had an impressive three-game stretch where he averaged 17 points, 5.3 rebounds, and two blocks. He's an extremely talented international prospect with a great jumpshot and the ability to make plays above the rim. There's a ton of upside with Holst.

Holst made the trip from Denmark to Norman on September 4th for an official visit. "Love the feeling I had on my visit over there," Holst said. "Everyone was great from everywhere around the team, and I felt the connection."

The feeling he got on the visit and the connection he felt with the staff and team played the biggest role in his decision to commit to Oklahoma, but "Playstyle and the development plan also played a big part in it," he said.

"I love shooting threes and playing fast. Coach Moser and I had talks about how they want to play, and I saw myself really fitting into that." Holst spoke about the Oklahoma coaching staff and what their message was to him, saying, "They were very excited about me. They think the way I play and how I am as a person really fits well into the program."

It is rare to find a seven-footer who can shoot it and move as fluidly as Holst does. One aspect some have said he needs to focus on is adding weight. Holst is aware of this and is already working to add more. "I'm already working on getting stronger to make myself as ready as possible, and I feel like that should be the main thing to prioritize."

