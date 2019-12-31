Oklahoma entered the early signing period with just two defensive back commitments. By the time the period had reached its conclusion, the Sooners were sitting pretty with five. One day can change the outlook of a position, and that’s exactly what happened two weeks ago when the Sooners added three defensive backs in the span of eight hours and gave a little sigh of relief for OU fans wondering what the 2020 group was going to look like. “Really felt like there was a need for us in a number of areas and felt like we hit those needs,” defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “Some of those guys will be here in the mid-year so we’ll immediately into the mix and competing and that. Just size potential and speed potential, I keep going back to that. “Size that can help us in our development and continue to increase what they can become for us, regardless of position. We probably have a pretty good basketball team in this class, but we have to make sure they’re pretty good football players, too, which we will and they are.” OU had a strong foundation in Keller (Texas) Central athlete Davon Graham and Houston C.E. King safety Bryson Washington. But they were going to need some help and that help arrived.

It started just after the noon hour when Lakeland (Fla.) High cornerback Kendall Dennis announced he was picking the Sooners.

Dennis, a high three-star prospect, was someone the Sooners had been gunning for during the last month and checks off the size and speed boxes for Grinch and cornerbacks coach Roy Manning. OU was able to withstand a late push from Florida State, and now Dennis can be thrown right into the mix as it’s no secret the Sooners only played with three scholarship cornerbacks throughout the second half of the season. With Parnell Motley graduating, the door is open for anybody who wants to attempt to make their own statement.