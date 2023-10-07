DALLAS, Texas — On Wednesday, the Oklahoma offense worked on its two-minute drill. The Sooners worked on one specific scenario: one minute, 15 seconds left on the clock, and no timeouts. As fate would have it, that’s the situation the Sooners found themselves in on Saturday. After Texas kicker Bert Auburn made a field goal from 46 yards out, the OU offense got the ball back with a minute and 17 seconds left to play, no timeouts and trailing 30-27. Just like he did in practice, Dillon Gabriel got right to work. The redshirt senior found Drake Stoops for an 11-yard gain on the first play, then quickly followed it up with a 16-yard connection to Jalil Farooq. He again found Stoops on the next play for 28 yards. Just like that, the Sooners were at the Texas 20-yard line. After a pass to Nic Anderson was flagged for defensive pass interference, the ball was placed at the Texas six-yard line. Gabriel kept it on a quarterback draw on the following play and gained three more yards. With time winding down, Gabriel took the snap and the pocket immediately collapsed. But instead of panicking, he saw Nic Anderson wide open in the corner of the end zone. Gabriel delivered a perfect pass and Anderson hauled it in, giving the Sooners the lead with 15 seconds to go. That ended up being the game-winning touchdown in the Sooners’ 34-30 win over Texas.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb29uZXIgTWFnaWMg4pyoPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL09VRE5BP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jT1VETkE8L2E+IHwg8J+TuiBBQkMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL2c0NnZSQUpuZ0kiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nNDZ2UkFKbmdJ PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE9rbGFob21hIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAT1VfRm9vdGJh bGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT1VfRm9vdGJhbGwv c3RhdHVzLzE3MTA3NDQzNTQzMTMzOTY1ODU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+T2N0b2JlciA3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

For Gabriel, it was arguably the biggest play of his career. But OU coach Brent Venables wasn’t surprised. “He’s the calmest guy I’ve ever been around at the quarterback position,” Venables said after the game. “He’s got great belief in the players around him. Incredibly humble. You don’t see him ever tooting his own horn. He’s always trying to compliment and call someone else up. But he’s prepared. He's worked really, really hard. He’s been one of the most consistent players in our program from a leadership (standpoint) and showing up every day with the right mindset and bringing out the best in his teammates. So he was fearless. “I don’t put any limits on what Dillon can do. He’s playing as confident as anybody on our team right now. And all that stuff. It’s the collective parts of the rest of the offense and the defense and the kicking game, doing their parts. So, really proud. And he’s just a guy that’s gonna find a way to get it done.”