With the way Dillon Gabriel has played this season, he was bound to get some national attention. The Oklahoma quarterback was named as one of 17 semifinalists for the Maxwell Award, given to college football's top player every season.

The announcement comes on the heels of Gabriel's historic performance against West Virginia. The redshirt senior accounted for eight touchdowns (five passing, three rushing) in the 59-20 win over the Mountaineers, setting an OU record for most scores in a single game. The previous record was seven, held by both Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

Gabriel finished with 473 total yards (423 passing, 50 rushing), the most of his two-year Sooner career. His five passing touchdowns were the most of any FBS player last weekend. In addition to being named as a Maxwell semifinalist, Gabriel was also named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season.

Gabriel ranks inside the top 10 nationally in passing touchdowns (25), passing efficiency (172.1), completion percentage (70.1) and total offense (340.6).

Three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced on Nov. 28, and the winner of the will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 8.

The Sooners (8-2) will be back in action on Saturday at BYU (11 a.m. CT, ESPN).