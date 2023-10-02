NORMAN — Dillon Gabriel remembers last year’s Red River Rivalry very well. The Sooner quarterback went through pregame warmups but ultimately couldn’t play due to an injury he suffered the previous week against TCU. Without Gabriel, the Sooners’ offense crumbled and Texas went on to win 49-0, the Longhorns’ largest margin of victory in the annual rivalry game. Gabriel watched the first half from the sidelines as the Sooners struggled to generate offense. “I think just being sidelined, being off the field, it’s just not fun,” Gabriel said after Saturday’s win over Iowa State. “I play the game because I love it. It's something I’m passionate about. You work so hard with a group of guys, and not being able to be on the field with them, it didn’t feel the best. I think you learn a lot from those moments as well, both as a player and as a group.”

Gabriel is relishing the opportunity to return to the Cotton Bowl on Saturday (11 a.m. ABC), this time as a player who can contribute on the field. But there’s one thing he learned from missing that Red River Rivalry and the struggles of last year. He remembered how to have fun and play with confidence. That’s been evident in Gabriel’s play this season. The Hawaii native has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country this season, leading the Sooners to a 5-0 record and a No. 12 ranking in the AP Poll. He ranks eighth nationally in passing yards per game (318.6), sixth in passing efficiency (189.4), fifth in completion percentage (75.2%) and tied for fourth in passing touchdowns (15). He’s also added 95 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Gabriel is simply playing at a different level compared to his start to last season.

Dillon Gabriel 2022 vs. 2023 Year Yards per game Touchdowns per game Completion % Passing efficiency 2022 264.0 2.08 62.1 154.4 2023 318.6 3 75.2 189.4

That confidence was on display in the Sooners’ 50-20 win over Iowa State on Saturday, when Gabriel threw for 366 yards and scored five total touchdowns. He was particularly animated on his rushing touchdown in the first quarter, when he bulldozed a Cyclone defender on his way to the end zone.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TY2htaWR0eSBCdWlsdOKEou+4jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9PVUROQT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I09VRE5BPC9hPiB8IPCfk7ogRlMxICA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vdjVVc1lkOXdnQiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Y1VXNZ ZDl3Z0I8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgT2tsYWhvbWEgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBPVV9G b290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PVV9Gb290 YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcwODI2NDY4MDYxNDIwNzcyOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMzAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==