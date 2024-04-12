After missing the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year, two things were clear: 1) Porter Moser needs to get the Sooners back into the field of 68 in his fourth season at Oklahoma, and 2) he must replace a significant amount of production. Key contributors Rivaldo Soares (9.4 points), 3&D sixth man Le’Tre Darthard (6.7 points), and bench piece Maks Klanjscek (2.0 points) all exhausted their eligibility. Additionally, the Sooners lost starting point guard Milos Uzan (9.0 points), leading scorer Javian McCollum (13.3 points), wing Otega Oweh (11.4 points), and backup big man John Hugley (8.4 points) to the transfer portal. Jalon Moore, the key cog for the Sooners next season, announced he will go through the NBA draft process to obtain feedback on his game while maintaining his college eligibility. Moore said, “While going through this process will provide me with incredible insight into my future, I take comfort in knowing I have a home in Norman and look forward to the cheers of Sooner Nation." After receiving feedback, Moore will likely return to Oklahoma for his senior season. With Moore likely returning after going through the draft process, Oklahoma will bring back Moore, Sam Godwin, Luke Northweather, Kaden Cooper, Jacolb Cole, and Yaya Keita. Those players accounted for just 29.9% of Oklahoma’s points from last season. Sure, roster turnover is never ideal, but is it bad for the Sooners in this situation? No. In fact, as long as there are no more unexpected losses, Moser and the Sooners actually have a really solid core group heading into next season. Let's delve into Oklahoma’s current roster and how it is putting the Sooners in a good position as they focus on making the right portal additions.

Advertisement

Jalon Moore (14) celebrates after drilling a three-pointer in Oklahoma's game against Arkansas Pine-Bluff (Parker Thune)

It all starts with Moore, who averaged 11.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks on 51.7% shooting from the field and 41.0% from behind the arc. Moore played and started in 31 games for the Sooners, scoring in double figures in 17 of those 31 games. He had a notable performance against Kansas State, where he notched a career-high 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds while shooting an impressive 8-11 from the field. Moore impressed in many ways for the Sooners and was one of the better players on the team throughout the season. He showcased his athleticism, scored well at the rim, was Oklahoma’s best shot blocker, excelled defensively, and shot the ball better than expected from behind the arc. Moore also played valuable minutes at the five while primarily playing at the four. Out of all the returnees, Moore is the only surefire starter heading into next season. Although Moore is the only surefire starter in the group that Oklahoma currently has, there are others who could push for a starting spot and at minimum will provide quite a bit of minutes. Those players who could push for a spot include Godwin, who started 31 games for the Sooners, Northweather, and Cooper. Godwin averaged 6.7 points and 5.2 rebounds in 18.8 minutes per game. His contributions to the team are heavily underrated. He may not be a flashy big, but he excels at all the little things. Oklahoma's addition of another big could potentially move Godwin to the bench, but he will still play a significant role on next season’s team. Godwin is consistent, and the Sooners value his reliability. If Oklahoma adds another big, he will likely come off the bench, continuing to contribute effectively.

Porter Moser talks to forward Luke Northweather (45) between plays against the Kansas Jayhawks (Alonso Adams)

Northweather is an intriguing factor heading into next season. In games where Northweather played double-digit minutes, he averaged 3.5 points. At the beginning of the season, Northweather was in the rotation; however, he eventually fell out of it due to foul trouble issues and injuries. These challenges forced Northweather into significant minutes during conference play, where he showed flashes of his potential with good shooting and defensive moments. When the Sooners were fully healthy, Moser liked to use Northweather at the four. However, he used him more at the five in conference play due to injuries. This was Northweather’s first season playing, as he redshirted previously. He showed flashes, and you could see clear improvement physically from his redshirt year. With another year in the weight room to improve physically and another year to perfect his jump shot, Northweather has the opportunity to have a significant role. Cooper did not play meaningful minutes until the Big 12 Tournament, where he logged 12 minutes, scoring 3 points and grabbing four rebounds. His sole basket came from behind the arc, draining a three-pointer at 1-1 from the field. Beyond points, Cooper looked comfortable on the court, particularly defensively, and his jump shot appeared better than anticipated. Cooper was not extremely polished heading into his freshman season, and Moser elected not to throw him into the fire in Big 12 play. However, Cooper has always been athletically gifted, and one aspect where he has noticeably shown improvement is his jump shot. With a full offseason ahead, Cooper should have the opportunity to become more proficient from behind the arc. Kuol Atak, who has signed with the Sooners, is a name often flying under the radar. Atak specializes in three-point shooting and shot blocking, two aspects the Sooners could use. Standing at 6’9” and still growing, Atak averaged 24.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks in his senior season at Haltom. To reach his full potential in his freshman season, Atak will need to bulk up this offseason and improve laterally on the defensive side of the floor. If he can accomplish these goals, his shooting abilities and length will make him difficult to keep off the court.

Dayton Forsythe and Porter Moser during Forsythe's official visit to Oklahoma (Oklahoma Athletics)

In-state star Dayton Forsythe will come in and push for minutes at the point guard spot. Forsythe is very polished, which will help him compete for playing time as a true freshman. If you’re skeptical because he played at Dale High School, consider this: when Forsythe faced the No. 16 team in the country with D1 talent, he dropped 49 points, showcasing his ability to score against tough competition. This performance wasn't a fluke; he averaged 25 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in 23 games against 4A-7A teams. Forsythe is poised to make a freshman impact. Cole, who redshirted this past season, will also be able to push for minutes. The biggest key for him will be to stay healthy. He suffered a torn ACL before his senior season of high school and missed time in his first few months on campus at Oklahoma due to a broken foot. Cole is an often-overlooked player, who averaged 22.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in his junior season of high school. He was even selected as one of 16 finalists for the 2021 USA U16 National Team. The Sooners have done an impressive job with Cole throughout his redshirt season, working with him at both the three and the four positions. Cole has always exhibited good ball handling and shooting for his size at 6’7”, and the Sooners have primarily focused on developing his playmaking abilities. He has already made strides in the weight room and will continue that progress throughout the offseason. One notable aspect that plays into all of this is the coaching staff. For the first time in Moser’s tenure at Oklahoma, he is returning a full staff. Retaining assistant coaches like Ryan Humphrey, Clayton Custer, Armon Gates, and Brock Morris is obviously significant for the Sooners. One name that is not talked about enough is Paul Jesperson, who was brought in as an Assistant Coach and Director of Player Development in August. Jesperson will now have a full offseason to focus on player development for the Sooners. There is already significant potential on the roster. Moore has demonstrated a high ceiling, as seen in the past season. Godwin will provide valuable contributions. Northweather and Cooper have potential and will benefit from another offseason to refine their skills. Atak, Cole, and Forsythe—all freshmen—will also contribute to the team. Oklahoma does have a solid group of returnees; however, the Sooners must use their five available scholarships to add transfers who can come in and play significant roles. It starts with Sean Pedulla, who will be on campus this weekend.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L1Nvb25lcnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNT b29uZXJzPC9hPiB3aWxsIGhvc3QgVmlyZ2luaWEgVGVjaCB0cmFuc2ZlciBh bmQgRWRtb25kIG5hdGl2ZSwgU2VhbiBQZWR1bGxhLCBmb3IgYSB2aXNpdCB0 aGlzIHdlZWtlbmQsIGFzIHJlcG9ydGVkIHRvIE9VSW5zaWRlciBtZW1iZXJz IGxhc3QgbmlnaHQuIFBlZHVsbGEgYXZlcmFnZWQgMTYuNCBwb2ludHMgYW5k IDQuNiBhc3Npc3RzIGZvciB0aGUgSG9raWVzLjxicj48YnI+UE9SVEFMIFRI UkVBRDogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzFPTGYxU3hkVVYiPmh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby8xT0xmMVN4ZFVWPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v VTZWNTV5U0RiYyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1U2VjU1eVNEYmM8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgQnJvZHkgTHVzayAoQEJyb2R5THVzaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ccm9keUx1c2svc3RhdHVzLzE3Nzc0OTAwMDE1 NzMzNjgyOTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgOSwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==