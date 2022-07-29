Don't Stop Me Now

Oklahoma's month of July, with it's nine commitments, has been truly historic for the Sooners. But there's no sign of anything slowing down for Brent Venables and co. The Sooners are bringing in a big visit weekend, including a couple of elite defenders committed elsewhere.

Along with that, this week's SoonerScoop takes a look at five freshmen who are already making an impression and a battle coming with a pair of future SEC league mates.

All of this and much more in this week's SoonerScoop.

The Sooner Scoop - July 29, 2022