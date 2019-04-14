Dontae Manning commits to OU
The eye emojis have been out in full force this weekend from Oklahoma football head coach Lincoln Riley. Now the secrets are starting to come out.
Raytown (Mo.) High cornerback Dontae Manning became the first to go public, announcing he has committed to OU on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.
This is HOME⭕️🤘🏾⬇️ #20Deep pic.twitter.com/CIN8G8OCBx— CraZ 🎱 (@dontaemanning_8) April 14, 2019
Manning, a three-star prospect, was one of several defensive back prospects making their official visit to OU this weekend for the spring game.
One of the initial offers by first-year cornerbacks coach Roy Manning (no relation), Dontae Manning became a name to watch in terms of a commitment following a fantastic unofficial visit to Norman two weeks ago.
Previously scheduled visits to other schools were canceled, and Dontae Manning opted to return to Norman for the full 48 hours this weekend.
Manning seems ideal for what Roy Manning and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch are looking for in the secondary. They want size, length and speed. Dontae Manning checks all those boxes.
Dontae Manning is the first to let it be known, but there were three teases by Riley throughout the weekend, and it wouldn’t be shocking if Manning isn’t the lone defensive back commitment by the time the eyes are revealed.
Manning is the sixth commitment for OU’s 2020 class.