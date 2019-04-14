The eye emojis have been out in full force this weekend from Oklahoma football head coach Lincoln Riley. Now the secrets are starting to come out. Raytown (Mo.) High cornerback Dontae Manning became the first to go public, announcing he has committed to OU on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

Manning, a three-star prospect, was one of several defensive back prospects making their official visit to OU this weekend for the spring game.

One of the initial offers by first-year cornerbacks coach Roy Manning (no relation), Dontae Manning became a name to watch in terms of a commitment following a fantastic unofficial visit to Norman two weeks ago. Previously scheduled visits to other schools were canceled, and Dontae Manning opted to return to Norman for the full 48 hours this weekend.