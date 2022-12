National Signing Day is less than a week away and, not surprisingly, there's a ton of news to cover. Whether it is five-star safety Peyton Bowen and covering what has been a wild 48 hours or some serious work in the transfer portal, including a few key visitors, this week's SoonerScoop is loaded with news Sooners fans want to know about.

The Sooner Scoop - December 16, 2022