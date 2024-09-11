PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFIQllKTDBGWkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Download the Autograph app to get your fix of Oklahoma content!

Parker Thune • OUInsider
Co-Publisher
@ParkerThune
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0NTUFZEN21nams4P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Autograph has announced its new fandom platform "Autograph: Sports Fandom," designed to power the most comprehensive and personalized fan experience in sports. Co-founded by NFL icon and 7x World Champion Tom Brady, this is the only fan platform that organizes all the best content in one place and rewards fans for their everyday acts of fandom - reading blogs/social, listening to podcasts, and watching videos.

The platform aggregates content sources from over 3,800 creators, fan blogs, social channels, YouTube channels and podcasts, creating a one-stop source experience covering a wide array of professional and college sports teams. Fans select their favorite teams and then are served up content produced by the creators who are passionate fans themselves. From there, fans are awarded coins for the content they consume and other acts of fandom, and those coins can be used to unlock exclusive drops, including sports tickets, memorabilia, merchandise, unrivaled experiences and more.

"At Autograph, it's all about the fans for us," said Tom Brady, co-founder of Autograph. "We're pulling together awesome content from top creators all in one place, so we can give fans an amazing experience and really show how much we appreciate everything they do."

The app is now widely available to download and includes features such as:

Replay: AI-powered daily sports coverage for all your favorite college and pro sports teams. The most convenient way for fans to be informed about their favorite teams.

Passport: The first social record of fandom: A dedicated profile that showcases fan accomplishments, status, trophies, rankings, coins and levels.

Rewards: The only place that rewards fans for being fans: Fans collect coins for doing what they already do as a fan - reading blogs/social, listening to podcasts, watching videos.

During its beta phase this past year, the invite-only version piloted content from creators covering Michigan football (Brady's alma mater) and dozens of college basketball teams, rewarding top fans with electric experiences, including premium tickets at significantly discounted prices to the College Football National Championship semifinals and finals and College Basketball National Championship Tournaments.

Since the beta launch, the platform has grown to 240+ teams and attracted tens of thousands of fans who have spent over 211,000 hours on the app. These early adopters have recorded over 2M acts of fandom, including over 1M articles read and 143,000 podcasts listened to. As a result, fans have collected over 16.5M coins and 270,000 offers redeemed.

"Autograph's mission has always been to connect communities of fans more deeply with the teams, icons, and properties that they love," said Dillon Rosenblatt, CEO & co-founder of Autograph. "We've now evolved the platform to be able to engage even more fan communities in innovative ways. We're powering daily sports content for fans, using our Passport feature to quantify and recognize fandom, and ultimately striving to leverage our technology to give more meaning and recognition to fans everywhere."

"The fandom experience is fundamentally broken and outdated, and our mission is to revolutionize and lead the next generation of fandom," said Joe Perez, Autograph's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer. "We've built a platform that puts fans first, designed to support authentic, independent creators who deliver sports content and reward fans for their loyalty, deepening their connection to their favorite teams."

This month the platform will expand coverage to include even more professional sports and college teams. Autograph's evolution reflects its dedication to redefining the fan experience and fostering a community where loyalty is celebrated and rewarded.

About Autograph

Founded in 2021 by NFL icon and 7x World Champion Tom Brady, Autograph has evolved from a pioneering NFT platform for sports enthusiasts into a premier fan loyalty platform. Building on the insights gained from its Digital Collectible origins, the Autograph App is designed to unite fans in vibrant communities where their passion is recognized and rewarded. Autograph stands at the forefront of fan engagement and appreciation, as the only platform that organizes, tracks, and rewards global fandom.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29rbGFob21hLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9kb3dubG9hZC10aGUtYXV0b2dyYXBoLWFwcC10by1nZXQteW91 ci1maXgtb2Ytb2tsYWhvbWEtY29udGVudC0iLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigp IHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0 IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlw dCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2 ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRo ZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNv bS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZv cmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxp bWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2Mx PTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm9rbGFob21hLnJpdmFs cy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGZG93bmxvYWQtdGhlLWF1dG9ncmFwaC1hcHAtdG8t Z2V0LXlvdXItZml4LW9mLW9rbGFob21hLWNvbnRlbnQtJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMx MzAmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0t IEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK