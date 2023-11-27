The Sooners very nearly went the entire 2024 recruiting cycle without losing a verbal, but one commit has finally reneged on his pledge in the aftermath of Jeff Lebby's departure. Three-star WR Dozie Ezukanma announced Monday morning that he's made the decision to reopen his recruitment. Ezukanma, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins wideout Erik Ezukanma, had been committed to the Sooners since June. He'd earned an offer from OU wide receivers coach Emmett Jones at one of the program's team camps, and pledged less than two weeks later while on an official visit.

Advertisement

After careful consideration and reflection, I have made the decision to decommit from the University of Oklahoma. This choice is not made lightly. I'd like to thank OU and the coaching staff for the incredible opportunity given to me. — Dozie Ezukanma, via Twitter

Ezukanma had been one of five wide receivers committed to Oklahoma in the 2024 cycle, as Jones had hit the recruiting trail hard after his hiring in January. When Ezukanma showed up to camp and impressed the Oklahoma staff with his abilities, it quickly became apparent that the 6-foot-4, 185-pound wideout would end up a Sooner. Jones' relationship with the Ezukanma family dated back more than a decade, so once he extended the offer to Dozie, it didn't take long for Oklahoma to add him to the fold. He joined a group that already included four-star dynamo Zion Kearney and three-star Louisiana speedster KJ Daniels, and blue-chip wideouts Ivan Carreon and Zion Ragins soon followed with pledges of their own.

Ezukanma poses with Emmett Jones (Parker Thune)

Per Rivals, Ezukanma is ranked No. 102 nationally among wideouts, and committed to Oklahoma over a list of offers that included Miami, Missouri, TCU, Oregon and Arkansas. His decommitment does not affect the Sooners' standing in the 2024 class rankings, as only the top 20 commits of a given class are factored into Rivals' tabulations.