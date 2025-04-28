Moser, Sooners land commitment from Alabama transfer Derrion Reid

Porter Moser and the Sooners got off to a scorching start in the portal, landing Notre Dame transfer Tae Davis, who averaged 15.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Fighting Irish, Miami transfer Nijel Pack, a proven high major guard who has averaged over 12 points per game across five seasons, and St. Joe’s transfer Xzayvier Brown, who put up 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

Now, Oklahoma makes another splash by adding Alabama transfer Derrion Reid. At first glance, Reid’s numbers of 6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game might not jump off the page like the others, but he is every bit as significant. Reid was a five-star, top 15 recruit and a McDonald’s All-American in the 2024 class.

The 6-foot-8 forward played in just 24 games for Alabama while dealing with multiple injuries, but still averaged 14.1 minutes per game. He scored in double figures six times during the season, including twice in SEC play. One of those performances came against the Sooners, when he scored 11 points.

Reid made a name for himself on the EYBL circuit with Team Thad, where he averaged 17.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. He had six games with 20 or more points and helped lead Team Thad to a 14-3 record on the circuit. His play there, along with his senior season at Prolific Prep, earned him spots on the Naismith All-America Team and the McDonald’s All-American roster.