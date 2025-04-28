Moser, Sooners land commitment from Alabama transfer Derrion Reid

Porter Moser and the Sooners got off to a scorching start in the portal, landing Notre Dame transfer Tae Davis, who averaged 15.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Fighting Irish, Miami transfer Nijel Pack, a proven high major guard who has averaged over 12 points per game across five seasons, and St. Joe’s transfer Xzayvier Brown, who put up 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.
Now, Oklahoma makes another splash by adding Alabama transfer Derrion Reid. At first glance, Reid’s numbers of 6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game might not jump off the page like the others, but he is every bit as significant. Reid was a five-star, top 15 recruit and a McDonald’s All-American in the 2024 class.
The 6-foot-8 forward played in just 24 games for Alabama while dealing with multiple injuries, but still averaged 14.1 minutes per game. He scored in double figures six times during the season, including twice in SEC play. One of those performances came against the Sooners, when he scored 11 points.
Reid made a name for himself on the EYBL circuit with Team Thad, where he averaged 17.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. He had six games with 20 or more points and helped lead Team Thad to a 14-3 record on the circuit. His play there, along with his senior season at Prolific Prep, earned him spots on the Naismith All-America Team and the McDonald’s All-American roster.
One part of Reid’s game that gets overlooked in his freshman stats is his shooting. At Alabama, he shot 45 percent from the field, 26.3 percent from three, and 57.9 percent from the free throw line. But during his 17U EYBL season and senior year at Prolific Prep, he shot 42 percent from deep, showing that he has the ability to be a threat from beyond the arc.
What really makes Reid valuable is his defensive versatility. That was a big reason why schools like NC State, Ole Miss, BYU, and Florida were all in the mix for him in the portal. It was also a major reason Oklahoma pursued him out of high school and again this offseason.
The Grovetown, Georgia native will play both forward spots for the Sooners and has the potential to start at the three next to Davis at the four. He gives Oklahoma a strong group on the wing, joining Davis, Jeff Nwankwo, Jadon Jones, and the three freshmen: Andreas Holst, Alec Blair, and Kuol Atak.
