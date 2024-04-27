All Drake Stoops wanted was a chance to prove himself. He's got that chance now.

After going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft, Stoops has signed a contract with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent, and will now essentially attempt to replicate the same career trajectory that led him to eventual stardom at Oklahoma.

Stoops, whose father Bob needs no introduction in the Sooner community, originally chose to walk on at Oklahoma in 2018 over several FBS scholarship offers. He redshirted as a true freshman, but soon proved that he wouldn't be the depth-chart fodder that most walk-ons turn out to be. He found his way into the starting lineup in 2020, and memorably hauled in a game-winning 25-yard touchdown catch to lift the Sooners to a 53-45 victory over Texas in a four-overtime Red River classic.

Stoops caught just 41 total passes over his first four seasons in Norman, but saw his snap count and production expand significantly in 2022. He reeled in 39 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns, which set the table for a truly emergent campaign in 2023. As a sixth-year senior, Stoops led the team with 84 receptions and 962 receiving yards, and tied for the team high with 10 touchdown catches.

Never the biggest or fastest receiver, Stoops thrived on competitive spirit, work ethic and a detail-oriented approach. He didn't receive an invite to the NFL Combine, which wasn't terribly surprising given his modest physical traits. But anyone who's watched Stoops play football knows that those perceived limitations don't have any impact on his ability as a slot receiver.

Stoops' performance at the Sooners' pro day didn't jump off the page. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.67 seconds, logged just eight reps on the bench press and managed a mere 30-inch vertical. But he wasn't deterred by the testing numbers that would objectively be considered subpar by NFL standards.

"Leading up to the draft, I think I'll be at peace,” Stoops told reporters after his pro day workout. “Whatever happens is going to happen. God has a plan, and it's not really up to me. Whether I'm drafted or undrafted, I think an opportunity will arise and that's all that matters."

That opportunity has in fact arisen, and Stoops now has a new challenge ahead of him as he endeavors to make a 53-man NFL roster. Los Angeles has talent at wide receiver in the likes of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, but the Rams are relatively thin across the rest of the receiving corps, so Stoops should have a solid shot to make the Week 1 roster or land on the practice squad.

And one thing's for certain: given his track record, he's a tough guy to bet against.

