Dreiling, Sooners land blue-chip LB Jakore Smith

Oklahoma is on the board again in the 2026 class, as the Sooners have dipped back into the Natural State to land four-star linebacker Jakore Smith.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound phenom is the second defensive commit of the cycle for the Sooners, and the sixth overall pledge for Brent Venables' program. A native of Little Rock, Smith spent his first three years of high school at Parkview Magnet High before transferring this offseason to Bryant. His commitment marks the first-ever recruiting triumph for Nate Dreiling at Oklahoma, as the Sooners' first-year linebackers coach had been working fervently to get Smith on board in recent weeks — and the effort paid off.

"I didn’t know Coach Dreiling like that before he got to OU, but he has been on me and made it known he wants me," Smith told OUInsider's Brandon Drumm. "Can’t wait to get there, play and learn from him. Coach Dreiling came by last week to see me. I love his energy. Type of coach I want to play for. He and Coach Venables both have a lot of energy, and know the position and how to coach it."

Smith chose Oklahoma over a list of contenders that prominently featured Nebraska, Kansas State, Arkansas, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Michigan, among others. He's a former prep teammate of OU freshman safety Omarion 'Man-Man' Robinson, as the two starred together at Parkview and will now reunite in the crimson and cream.

"Having Man-Man as a teammate again is something that played big into [my decision]," Smith admitted. "We go way back. Won a lot together in high school and he’s one of my close friends."

Smith was most recently in Norman for the Crimson Combine in April, and has been a longtime priority for the OU staff. When the Sooners ramped up their pursuit of Smith during the spring evaluation period, he realized he didn't need to follow through on his scheduled official visits with Kansas State and Nebraska. He was ready to be a Sooner.