Dual-sport athlete Alec Blair breaks down his commitment to Oklahoma
Both Skip Johnson and Porter Moser received some good news today, as top-20 MLB prospect in the 2025 class and Rivals150 small forward Alec Blair picked Oklahoma over Texas A&M, LSU, and Arkansas. Blair will play both basketball and baseball at Oklahoma. The dual-sport athlete averaged 18 points and five rebounds on the court and has batted .565 on the diamond.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news