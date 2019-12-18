The Sooners had put in the work for Aldine (Texas) MacArthur defensive back Joshua Eaton , but nobody knew for sure whether he was going to sign Wednesday.

Will he, won’t he? Turns out, he will. He did, and Oklahoma has another four-star prospect for its 2020 class.

Since the start of my recruitment till now . I felt deep down in my soul that I would end up in Norman , Oklahoma. Well it’s finally official I’m COMING HOME #BoomerSooner C O M M I T T E D #RipGranny pic.twitter.com/tDvC6UstPA

Eaton told Rivals on Sunday he intended to wait, in order to visit more schools in January. But suppose when you know, yep, you know, and Eaton signed Wednesday to join the #20Deep crew.

Eaton, a four-star prospect, was previously committed to Texas but has been a big-time target for the Sooners dating back to the summer. Once Eaton officially parted ways with the Longhorns, all signs pointed toward OU being the call.

SEC schools like Georgia, LSU and Alabama were in the mix, and USC was looking like a stronger and stronger contender by the minute, but OU sealed the deal.

The Sooners sent the house to Eaton last week, and it became clear head coach Lincoln Riley absolutely wanted to lock this one up during the early period and not sweat it out in February.

Defensive back had to be a position where OU knocked it out of the park Wednesday, and Roy Manning and Alex Grinch were able to do just that.

There will definitely be names to watch for the February signing period, but OU did a tremendous job of crossing off needs in the secondary to allow fans to breathe a bit heading into 2020.



