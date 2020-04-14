We all know recruiting never stops, not even for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It certainly has not slowed down for Oklahoma as we’re starting to get a better idea of what the 2021 class is going to look like. Who knows how the recruiting calendar will evolve, but here are some names that feel like they could be in #LincUp21 when it’s all finalized. Future names to consider will be at defensive tackle and in the secondary. *Listed in confidence level order

Not too shocking to begin with an in-state commitment, and there is just absolutely nothing can realistically think of that has Downs not in this class. OU has always been the dream, just a matter of time before it comes true.

Staying in the state and the most recent commitment, Mukes feels like he could be one of those under the radar guys that really blossoms as he continues to learn the defensive back position. Excited to see what he does as a senior.

Yep, going there. The five-star quarterback is going to be the face of this class, whenever he decides to pull the commitment trigger. Give all the credit in the world to how head coach Lincoln Riley has handled the Williams situation in the last 12 months, making OU the clear favorite.

Jackson has been committed for so long that sometimes it feels like you can forget about him. But he was a nice way to start this class, and he’ll continue to be a crucial piece as it’s obvious the wide receiver class is going to be something insane this go-around.

Wasn’t too sure where OU stood with Montgomery before his commitment, but he has been among the most vocal in quite a while since he made that announcement. You don’t recruit as hard as he is if you have any doubts.

OU has been in the mix with Williams for so long, and the Sooners find a way to seal the deal. Williams has the potential to be the best receiver in the 2021 class, and it could be years of a Williams-to-Williams connection with Mario and Caleb

This was a slam dunk last year, but it’s a fight now. You get the heavy hitters like Clemson, Alabama and LSU entering the picture, you have to win that battle again and again. OU does that and lands who will ultimately be the No. 1-ranked in-state recruit.

OU was able to get that last visit in for McCutchin on March 1 and that is really going to resonate. The one-time Alabama commit listed a top 10, and it says a lot about defensive coaches Alex Grinch and Roy Manning have been able to do.

Speed, speed, speed. That’s been the name of the game for OU in the last few years, and it continues with Leary. He feels tailormade for the slot position, and the Sooners continue to push hard in the state of Florida

It’s amazing that a high school recruit can almost make Orlando Brown look small in comparison, but that’s where we are when it comes to Fatheree. Bill Bedenbaugh has done a great job of building the bond, and being teammates with Cody Jackson surely doesn’t hurt.

OK, I’m finally there. Have thought for a while that Wheaton was a pipe dream, but as some targets come off the board and as the feeling that OU continues to put in strong work behind the scenes, well, this is coming together

Ask me next month, maybe it’s different. This is one of those where you just keep saying Texas A&M until you realize it’s just not. Again, give the credit to Bedenbaugh and to OU for its ability to showcase what Foster could do a two-sport athlete in football and track field.

A little bit of wild card here. Like the combination of his location as OU has always fared well in Missouri, OU getting that early March visit and no other clear-cut defensive end favorites. Okoli is no Plan B option, though

Feels like we’ve been talking about Blackshire for so long that the mystique has disappeared. He’s been so big for so long, but he’ll have to show he’s recovered from last year’s injury. He will, and OU has never left his side the entire time

These final four are flat out ‘if OU wants this scholarship’ guys. Does OU want/need a second running back? The numbers would be small without one, but you never know. Johnson is another 1b. type of guy because he’s not taking a backseat to anybody. Wheaton and Johnson would be a scary duo.

Running back? Defensive back? Maybe something that has to be figured out later, but it’s hard to see OU letting someone from Union slip away after what OU has been able to do with former Redskins in recent years. Both sides do need to get on the same page, though.

Always view offers that happen in person at junior days or other events as just a little different. Like there had to be a reason the Sooners wanted to let him know in person and make that moment that much more special. But four WRs? We shall see.