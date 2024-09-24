Eli Bowen, who “has no fear,” climbing depth chart at CB for Oklahoma

Brent Venables doesn’t wax poetic about a true freshman very often.

But at his weekly coach’s show on Monday night, he couldn’t help but let his excitement bleed through regarding freshman cornerback Eli Bowen.

After sitting out the season’s first two games due to a nagging shoulder injury, Bowen made his debut in Week 3 against Tulane, playing 19 snaps in the Sooners’ victory. He built on that performance with 14 strong snaps against Tennessee, and his PFF grade of 80.0 was tops among all Oklahoma defensive backs.

And as he reflected on on the young corner’s performance, Venables gave the younger of the two Bowen brothers a massive vote of confidence.

“We trust Eli,” the Sooners’ head ball coach remarked. “And as soon as he came out there, that big 6-4 [or] 6-5 receiver, he goes, ‘Hey, look! I got the little fella out here!’ And they had the formation into the boundary, so there’s all this space and there’s one receiver out here by himself. Same structure [with which] they scored the 70-yard post or whatever that was. And I was like, ‘Oh, this ain’t him.’ All I thought was, ‘He thinks he’s that guy.’ I’m like, this ain’t the guy. I think Eli Bowen, even though he’s a little smaller in stature, he plays like he’s 6-2, 210 pounds.

“They end up trying him down the field a couple of times, and he’s in perfect phase. Never panicked. And then they tried to throw the quick hitch in front of him, like the little guy can’t tackle. And he was like a water moccasin on him. And somebody else came in late, but he didn’t need him. So I’m affirming what you saw, and affirming him, and what he’s going to be and who he is right now. He’s a super confident guy. He’s always ready. He’s got fabulous fundamentals, and he doesn’t play with any fear.”

Listed at 5-foot-9 and 187 pounds, Eli has never really commanded headlines, as he’s the younger brother of Oklahoma sophomore safety Peyton Bowen. Peyton, a former five-star prospect whose recruitment ranks among the most memorable of the 21st century, is a couple inches taller and a year older. When Eli committed, many Oklahoma fans took a look his listed size and dismissed his addition as a sort of sidecar to the Sooners’ acquisition of Peyton.