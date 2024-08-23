At the moment, Mason James might only have three stars next to his name, but that won't be the case for long. The offer sheet is simply too good for true three-star stock.

Since Emmett Jones and Oklahoma gave James his first offer last fall, the dynamic 2026 receiver from Norman (Okla). North HS has racked up darn near every bucket-list offer in the nation. Defending national champion Michigan has thrown its hat in the ring. So too have Oregon and Alabama. Tennessee, Penn State, Nebraska and nearly 20 additional FBS programs have offered him as well.

And as the 6-foot, 165-pound phenom prepares for what should be a highly productive junior campaign, he's also beginning to work through his options and evaluate the schools that will earn consideration for his commitment. He's currently in the process of lining up game-day visits for the fall, and cited a quartet of programs that have made their mark thus far in the relational department.

"I'd say Texas A&M, OU, SMU, Baylor, and a few more schools too," James remarked. "I'm gonna go to OU, Texas A&M, and I'm gonna try to make it to the Alabama-Georgia game if I can get flights and hotels for there. Probably Baylor, SMU, a few other schools too. I just haven't got them on the list yet."