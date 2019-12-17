News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-17 13:54:06 -0600') }} football Edit

Ellison has Versatility

Josh McCuistion • SoonerScoop
Editor
@jlmccuistion

Monday's commitment of Brenham (Texas) Blinn C.C. defensive tackle Joshua Ellison was a big moment for the Sooners after getting involved with Ellison less than two weeks before. It's time to take ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}