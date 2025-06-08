Emerging intel from the Sooners' first round of official visits

As Oklahoma's first official visit weekend draws to a close Sunday afternoon, there's plenty of positive buzz circulating around Norman. The Sooners were able to make substantial moves in several recruitments, and look well positioned to add to their 2026 haul in the days ahead.

Here's a rundown of what OUInsider.com has gleaned with regard to several prospects that were on campus for their respective OV's. This piece will be updated throughout the day, so stay tapped in with OUI for further updates on the weekend's batch of visits, and check out the Lindsey Street Insider Board for additional nuggets on individual recruits.