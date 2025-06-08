Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 8, 2025
Emerging intel from the Sooners' first round of official visits
Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm
OUInsider.com Co-Publishers
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

As Oklahoma's first official visit weekend draws to a close Sunday afternoon, there's plenty of positive buzz circulating around Norman. The Sooners were able to make substantial moves in several recruitments, and look well positioned to add to their 2026 haul in the days ahead.

Here's a rundown of what OUInsider.com has gleaned with regard to several prospects that were on campus for their respective OV's. This piece will be updated throughout the day, so stay tapped in with OUI for further updates on the weekend's batch of visits, and check out the Lindsey Street Insider Board for additional nuggets on individual recruits.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In