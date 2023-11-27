The Sooners have known for months who they'll play in their first season as an SEC member in 2024, but they haven't known the exact dates.

Now, they know two of them.

According to a report from ESPN's Chris Low, the Sooners will open their SEC slate with a home matchup against Tennessee on Sept. 21, 2024. The Volunteers are led by head coach Josh Heupel, former OU quarterback and offensive coordinator. They will also host Alabama on Nov. 23, 2024.

The rest of the Sooners' SEC schedule is expected to be released in the coming weeks. But they've known since June that they will host Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina, and travel to LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn and Missouri. They will travel to Texas for a neutral-site game. In the non-conference schedule, they host Temple, Houston, Tulane and Maine.