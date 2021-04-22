 Oklahoma basketball lands fourth transfer in SMU's Ethan Cargois as Porter Moser continues to rebuild his roster.
Ethan Chargois commits to Sooners

Bob Przybylo • SoonerScoop
Staff Writer
@BPrzybylo

There’s the fourth piece of the transfer puzzle for Oklahoma and first-year coach Porter Moser.

With only two scholarship spots open at the moment, the Sooners have had to address their needs and did just that. Former SMU forward Ethan Chargois announced his commitment to OU on Thursday afternoon.

Chargois has averaged at least seven points and 3.8 rebounds, while playing more than 20 minutes per game in all four seasons with the Mustangs.

As a senior last season, Chargois averaged 8.8 points per game and 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He will be a super senior next season, choosing to use the one-year additional year of eligibility because of COVID-19.

OU had five open scholarship spots last weekend, and now Moser is down to one.

It started last Sunday with the Groves brothers, Tanner and Jacob, committing to OU from Eastern Washington. Check and check in terms of scoring and bringing more size to the team.

Then OU found its answer for experience at point guard with former Duke point guard Jordan Goldwire announcing his OU pledge Monday afternoon.

Now Chargois, a former three-star and star at Tulsa Union, gives the Sooners even more size in the post.

OU is down to one scholarship and a lot of great options. Whoever Moser goes with, it has been one heck of a successful week for the Sooners in the transfer portal.

