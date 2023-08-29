"We’re really anxious. We left a lot out there last year. It was a disappointing season," Downs said. "All of our fans felt it. We represent a whole lot more than just the 100-plus guys on the team. We’re ready to get out there and set the name right, leave a legacy and put it all out there."

If you ask junior defensive end Ethan Downs , the Oklahoma defense is ready to flip the script. With an abundance of new contributors and a very productive offseason, this team is anxious to take the field and prove something in 2023.

Oklahoma's defense was not good enough in 2022 and the headlines, stats, and perceptions have been loud and clear this offseason. The expectations for the Sooners' defense in Year 2 under Brent Venables ?

Downs, who was listed as a starting defensive end for the Sooners' game against Arkansas State on Saturday, has grown into a leadership role after playing in 26 games over his first two seasons in Norman. In 2022, Downs went from a wide-eyed freshman to a major contributor as a sophomore, totaling 38 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks on the year. Now, with that kind of experience and production to back him, Downs had become someone that new guys can look to for guidance.

"[I'm] trying to be a leader in the room to get them up to speed on plays and schemes on my own game experience, being able to pour into them," Downs said about helping the younger guys through the spring and summer. "And then when times are tough, being vulnerable and telling them how I struggled with things. How they could do better. I learned a lot of things the hard way. I've always been that way, learning it the hard way, and I try to give as much wisdom to the young guys as I can.

"Becoming a leader, you not only have to be able to pour into people, but you've got to be on top of your stuff. And it's helped me grow and be more accountable and disciplined."

In 2022, OU lost five games by one score, four of which were by exactly three points. Those close losses hurt, especially when Oklahoma led in each of them. However, the close losses have helped the Sooners realize just how thin the margin is between winning and losing.

"It punctuates discipline and mental fortitude and all the little details," Downs said of the close losses. "Everything from hydration to sleep, to the weight room, to watching film. All the details add up and that's why there's two teams in the National Championship."

So, how will the Sooners avoid losing those close games? What is the difference-maker for the defense in 2023?

“Our leadership and our competitive depth," Downs said. "We have several leaders, and we all listen to each other. You always hear the term ‘this is family’ or ‘we’re like brothers,’ but as much as we’ve worked, as hard as we’ve worked together and the way we communicate, the way we talk things out in the locker room, the way we have team meetings—the hardships we went through last year brought us closer together.

"When it felt like the world was teeing off on us, like all the insults, right? Then we’re able to buy in, like, we can’t let this happen again. That’s not just for us. It’s for the legacy of Oklahoma. It’s for all the previous players before us. It’s for our coaches. It’s for their families. It’s way bigger than us, so we’ve got a lot to prove."