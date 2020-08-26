With a clear scheme and clear identity, it’s easy to figure out what Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch wants from his group.

What has probably taken some fans a bit to accept is that those star ratings next to someone’s name doesn’t mean a whole lot to Grinch in forming his #SpeedD.

However, as the less than two years have shown, Grinch and company are doing a pretty good job of evaluating their guys.

Not all of them in 2020 received rankings jumps, not all of them stayed committed to OU, but you started to understand exactly what the staff was trying to accomplish.

“It’s always interesting. Everybody wants to judge classes when they sign, which is the absolute worst time you can judge a class,” said head coach Lincoln Riley in February. “That’s always yet to be seen. I would say in this class (2020) we had more, on both sides of the ball, guys that for whatever reason weren’t highly ranked by recruiting services that we were absolutely thrilled with when the committed and signed with us.

“Some years go like that. You’ve got to be confident and very assured in what you’re looking for and target. There’s a lot of guys that we signed that we wouldn’t trade with anybody.”

And for 2021, seems apparent there are a lot of guys committed that OU wouldn’t trade with anybody. As the latest Rivals 250 update Tuesday suggest, Grinch and company remain ahead of the curve with a lot of evaluations.