What is on Evans' tape that made him such a priority for Brent Venables , Jeff Lebby , and the Sooners?

Oklahoma's recruiting in recent weeks has largely centered around defense. But one player that has drawn a lot of attention for quite some time on the offensive side of the ball is Converse (Texas) Judson Rivals250 wide receiver Anthony Evans . The receiver with legitimate 10.27-second 100-meter speed came down to an Oklahoma-Georgia battle and the Sooners pulled off a late surprise.

SoonerScoop.com Recruiting Editor Josh McCuistion: We've all seen receivers with great speed, we've seen others with impressive agility. It's not all that often that you find a player who possesses both but that's exactly what you've got in Evans.

Time and time again on his tape you see him at the snap and then don't see him again until he's five yards behind the corner and walking into the end zone.

While some may say there aren't as many deep balls as there should be, it should be noted that Judson went through a coaching change last year and it's a safe bet that Evans will get the ball force fed to him with more regularity in 2022.

But to know the guy has speed doesn't take anything more than a search in google to find old track times, though what is interesting is that unlike some track stars, Evans has speed that holds up on tape. He is routinely running away from even highly athletic secondaries.

What is a bit harder to see without looking is that burst in short areas that makes him something of a unique receiver by comparison to many of the speed receivers that we see year in and year out.

At the four minute mark of his highlights above you begin to see a little more versatility in the things he's doing and a little more of the lateral quickness to take a short pass and pick up considerable yardage with just his ability to avoid tacklers.

Like many smaller, speed receivers he will have to put in the work in the weight room to be able to overcome some of the physical Defenders and press coverage that teams will try and combat his speed with. Now he is a bit broader naturally than his measurables may indicate and I think given enough time he can be a receiver that can play in any of the Sooners offensive positions.

One stereotype that I think he does a very good job of putting to bed is the old adage about speed receivers not being quality past catchers. He catches the ball well with two hands and even when in traffic I think shows good concentration to make the tough catch whenever possible.

Player Comparison: Is it possible to watch this tape and not see Marquise Brown? Again, that blend of speed and short area quickness is an unusual combination.