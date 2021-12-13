Evers commits to Sooners

It’s just one of many storylines when a new head coach is hired, but there is something to be said about being that first commitment.

For Oklahoma and defensive mastermind Brent Venables, well, it’s actually offense. Flower Mound (Texas) High quarterback Nick Evers has the honor, making the announcement Monday morning.

Evers, ranked No. 239 in the Rivals 250, had been committed to Florida since March. But after what feels like a coaching carousel across the country, Evers backed off his Gators pledge after meeting with new coach Billy Napier.

Enter the Sooners. Venables, for sure, but the key link here is offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. While Lebby was at Ole Miss, he had formed a relationship with Evers. Then everything came together with Evers needing a new school and Lebby returning to Norman.

Lebby visited Wednesday evening, and Evers was officially offered and the official visit was set for this weekend.