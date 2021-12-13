Evers Does Everything

Sunday afternoon Nick Evers wrote himself in Oklahoma's history books by being the first commitment of the Brent Venables era. But that's far from the whole story as new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby wasted no time in his recruitment making his in-home visit with Evers, and the offer that happened along with it, as his first true acts as a member of the Sooners coaching staff.

SoonerScoop.com Recruiting Editor Josh McCuistion: Sometimes as I watch tape there is a play that gets me really interested for more and with Nick Evers there is no question which play it is. As I went back and dug a bit I realized that it was the play at 2:59 where Evers shows off not only velocity but impressive touch - dropping it over the linebacker and in front of the safety in one of the tighter windows you'll see a high school quarterback successfully throw into.

But that's something of a constant in Evers' game, there isn't a lot of separation and space that he throws to as teams try to create pressure up front and hope their secondary holds up long enough for the pass rush to get home.

Evers has easy velocity and can make throws to all levels with his release that is quick and can be sped up even more as he gets a bit more comfortable holding the ball a little higher up his frame.

Quite regularly Evers is making a wide variety of throws to a lot of levels as he hits some verticals, outs, and various short stuff across the middle.

The nation's No. 4 dual-threat quarterback is a good athlete who has the ability to be dangerous with his feet and do more than simply 'pick up first downs', he is someone who can take 10 yards and make it 30 in a hurry.

What makes his running abilities most dangerous? The reality that he looks at his most dangerous when throwing on the run, he really has a good feel for working his body around and delivering strikes on the move. Still though even on a called run he's capable of pulling the ball down and running for big yardage.

Player Comparison: I really like the potential of the tape here but without getting to see Evers in person it's hard to get too aggressive with a comparison. That said, I can see some real J.T. Barrett comparisons here.