It may have had plenty of twists and turns but there's just no denying what a huge signing Peyton Bowen is for the Oklahoma Sooners. Below we take a look at what made him the nation's No. 10 overall prospect and one of the country's most coveted prospects.

SoonerScoop.com Recruiting Editor Josh McCuistion: Peyton Bowen is one of those guys that may not overwhelm you in any one phase but the entire body of his work and skill tends to be overwhelming.

Though his future position is safety it's hard to not see his special teams highlights and be quite impressed by what he can do. Though his speed plays well in kickoff returns it's his fast decision-making that really wows in the punt return game. When he sees a hole he hits it and does so without hesitation.

That ability to read and react quickly shows itself over and over again in his run defense. Bowen isn't just fast but he's so immediate with his 'trigger' when he comes downhill. And that sort of fast-paced reaction helps him arrive not only quickly but with violence once he gets there.

Bowen can play in the box thanks to these instincts but it's hard to ignore how comfortable he looks playing with depth.

And a big part of that is his natural feel for playing center field for the Wildcats. He has the athleticism and easy change of direction to be locked up in man coverage situations but he is so dangerous playing centerfield when the ball gets into the air. He's a pass break-up and interception machine just waiting to happen in the vertical passing game.

Player Comparison: I know what a monumental thing I'm about to lay at his feet but with his intelligence and versatility in the game I see a lot of Texas legend Earl Thomas.

NOTE: Bowen has no Senior tape publicly available so we used the highlights from a game this season that SCOOPHD was on hand for.