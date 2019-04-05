Oklahoma is starting fresh in the secondary under first-year coaches Alex Grinch (safeties) and Roy Manning (cornerbacks). The Sooners have five commitments for their 2020 class, but no longer have any in the secondary following the recent decommitments of Jalen Huff and Darion Green-Warren. That should change dramatically this month. After spending the last three months examining the recruiting board and figuring out who fits and why, it’s time to strike. Here are some of more realistic secondary choices for OU’s #20Deep class. (Alphabetical order)

The story: Month of February was incredibly kind to Bermudez, whose stock went through the roof. Included in that onslaught of offers was OU. Bermudez has been making the rounds and is expected to take an official visit spring game weekend.

The story: OU continues to try to earn a stronger foothold in Georgia, and Branch is the latest example. One of the earliest offers from the new duo anchoring the secondary in January, Branch is also expected to take an official visit to Norman next weekend

The story: OU was a little late to this party, but the Sooners have made a big-time imprint in a short period of time. Not too long after the offer, Burns decommitted from Texas A&M. A lot of offers to choose from, and Burns’ official to OU is also next weekend.

The story: The stars seem to be aligning on this one. Covington had a great unofficial visit to Norman earlier this year and is now returning for an official visit spring game weekend. He fits the mold 100 percent, and the Sooners are in an incredible spot right now.

The story: Kimber recently made his first visit to Norman and loved spending time with the coaches. After a period of wondering where he stood, Kimber knows he’s a priority for OU. He intends to be at Florida’s spring game next weekend.

The story: No relation to Roy, but Dontae has become a huge name to watch for the Sooners. A couple of intended trips never went down, but Manning was able to visit Norman last weekend. His stock continues to rise, and the Sooners are right there in the thick of things.

The story: There’s something in the water for the defensive back spot in Arizona, and Ransom is another top-tier target the Sooners are pursuing. Like so many other defensive backs in this list, Ransom’s official visit to OU is next weekend.

The story: Will he, or won’t he? That’s the question regarding Ringo and an official visit to OU for spring game weekend. It’s almost a must at this point for the Sooners as Ringo continues to see other schools. He’s talked about his great relationship with Grinch, but he has to see Norman for this to be realistic.

The story: Last month, Rogers looked like a sure bet to be one of OU’s next commitments. It could turn out that way, but it’s definitely cloudier now. His grandfather played for the Sooners, but Rogers is not expected in Norman next weekend.

The story: Tisdale was a major priority for OU under the old staff, and now Grinch has made it apparent Tisdale is huge for his as well. Problem is he hasn’t been to Norman since July and other schools seem to be making a strong charge for Tisdale, too.

The story: Washington has had strong intentions to visit OU multiple times, but for one reason or another, plans have fallen through. If Washington locks down the official to Norman next weekend, that will obviously change, and OU can make its case.