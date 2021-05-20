Examining the OU transfers: Tanner Groves

It had only been a couple of weeks, but the anxiety regarding the transfer portal and college basketball was already getting to some Oklahoma fans.

First-year coach Porter Moser, taking over for a retiring Lon Kruger, was still finding his footing and was seeing players leave Norman like crazy without any additions.

This was his new reality.

“A really good question because the portal it’s on both ends. Like you can get hurt by it because you can lose guys like we did,” Moser said. “There were a lot of guys that went into the portal even before I got the job. But then it gives you the opportunity to give you guys to be able to play right away. It’s both ends. A lot of teams are getting hurt because so many guys are transferring but also gives the opportunity as a new coach to bring in some guys.”

Then the Sooners got started with a bang, earning easily one of the biggest transfers on the market in Eastern Washington’s Tanner Groves.

Tanner Groves, 6-9, 235, Jr. (Eastern Washington)

Last season: 17.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 blocks

The Big Sky Player of the Year is coming to Norman. His brother, Jacob, is coming along, too, but we’re going to examine Tanner this time around.

He’s going to be known for his 35-point effort in the NCAA Tournament in a spirited loss against Kansas, but Groves proved throughout the course of the season he was more than that.