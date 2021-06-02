Examining the transfers: Ethan Chargios

It had only been a couple of weeks, but the anxiety regarding the transfer portal and college basketball was already getting to some Oklahoma fans.

First-year coach Porter Moser, taking over for a retiring Lon Kruger, was still finding his footing and was seeing players leave Norman like crazy without any additions.

This was his new reality.

“A really good question because the portal it’s on both ends. Like you can get hurt by it because you can lose guys like we did,” Moser said. “There were a lot of guys that went into the portal even before I got the job. But then it gives you the opportunity to give you guys to be able to play right away. It’s both ends. A lot of teams are getting hurt because so many guys are transferring but also gives the opportunity as a new coach to bring in some guys.”

Ethan Chargois, 6-9, 235, Sr. (SMU)

Last season: 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists

Getting Tanner and Jacob Groves was good for OU in terms of adding more size, but it couldn’t be the final piece of the puzzle.

The Sooners still needed to get bigger and longer and mission accomplished by bringing the hometown kid back home. Chargois was a star at Tulsa Union and had a productive, if up and down, career with the Mustangs.

The COVID season numbers don’t pop out at you, but his sophomore season lets you know he can be productive if that’s what you’re asking him to do.

Chargois averaged 12.4 points and 6.2 rebounds and shot 35 percent from 3-point territory as a sophomore. Injuries have plagued him as well in recent years, so it’s going to be about putting it all together, physically and mentally, during his one-year run coming up in Norman.

“Ethan really wanted to play for his home state. I think there’s something to be said about that, how you represent the name on the front of that jersey,” Moser said. “I really like that. He’s skilled. I’ve talked to him about having the best year of your life. Have the best year of your college career this year.

“No regrets, nothing held back in terms of strength, conditioning, athleticism, being in the best shape of your life. But he is skilled. He can pass, shoot, function on the perimeter. I like that skill level. But he’s longer. We definitely needed some length.”

What will be interesting to see is what sort of role Moser sees for Chargois. Despite his frame, he’s also been a pretty consistent shooter from the perimeter, connecting on 120 3-point field goals in 108 career games.

So how much will OU try to use that facet of his game? And how much will the Sooners try to have him as someone doing the gritty things to get the job done in the post? What’s going to be the happy medium combination that brings out the best in him and the Sooners?

It will be about keeping him healthy, too. He’s dealt with calf and ankle injuries at SMU, but Moser prides himself on conditioning. If Chargois’ body doesn’t fail him, no question he can be someone who provide a little bit of everything.

SoonerScoop.com grade: B-. Can Chargois turn back the clock? That upward trajectory of his sophomore season tells you he can be more than depth, and he’s got that chance to show it. Perhaps just coming home will be what was needed.