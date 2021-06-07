Examining the transfers: Jordan Goldwire

It had only been a couple of weeks, but the anxiety regarding the transfer portal and college basketball was already getting to some Oklahoma fans.

First-year coach Porter Moser, taking over for a retiring Lon Kruger, was still finding his footing and was seeing players leave Norman like crazy without any additions.

This was his new reality.

“A really good question because the portal it’s on both ends. Like you can get hurt by it because you can lose guys like we did,” Moser said. “There were a lot of guys that went into the portal even before I got the job. But then it gives you the opportunity to give you guys to be able to play right away. It’s both ends. A lot of teams are getting hurt because so many guys are transferring but also gives the opportunity as a new coach to bring in some guys.”

Jordan Goldwire, 6-2, 184, Sr. (Duke)

Last season: 5.8 points, 4.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 2.2 steals

Finding a scoring guard in the transfer portal, well, it’s not the hardest thing in the world. You have to search for the right fit, sure, but there have been plenty of scoring guard options that have hit the portal in recent months.

But a guard who can lock things down defensively? There weren’t too many, but no doubt Goldwire was at the top of the list for just about any school looking to go that direction.

You take his steals numbers, one of the best in the country, combine it with his assist-to-turnover ratio (2.8), and that’s the ingredients of a winner.

“He played at the highest level at Duke,” Moser said. “He played in great culture there. He was on the all-ACC defensive team. He had 94 assists. He was seventh in the ACC in assists. He brings so many things, but he brings a veteran mentality to us.”

No question the mentorship aspect can’t be overlooked. OU’s 2021 class from the high school ranks are all guards, with two of them being point guards in Bijan Cortes and Alston Mason.

You want a recipe for disaster? Ask those guys to lead the team right from the jump. First-year coach, everyone trying to learn the system, you’re just setting yourself up for a rough time.

Throw Goldwire in the mix as someone who can help pave the way for Cortes and Mason. Even though their styles are different, the principles apply across the board.

“I absolutely love our three freshmen. I think they’re going to be really good. He gives you a veteran who has been through some things and to really pour into the younger guys,” Moser said. “I think Jordan is looking for a little bit more of an expanded offensive role as well than he had at Duke.

“I just think it’s a great mix, with a veteran guy who has been through a lot of games at a high level and he’s all-ACC defense. He can really distribute.”

You figure there’s gonna be a little chip on his shoulder, too. Playing at Duke and not being known as a realistic offensive threat, you guarantee he heard all about that last few years.

If Goldwire does become more of an offensive option, that’s a bonus. Because even if he remains the player that he has been the last couple of years, that checks the box for OU. Anything else is extra.

SoonerScoop.com grade: A-. This might seem high to some because Goldwire doesn’t bring an offensive reputation to the table, but his leadership and mentorship combined with his defense makes him so, so valuable for the one season he has.